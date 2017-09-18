Head of UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Natalia Gherman, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, as the Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia.

She succeeds Petko Draganov of Bulgaria, Kazinform reports with reference to the UN News Centre website .

Over her 25-year diplomatic career, Ms. Gherman held high posts in her country, served as an Ambassador to Austria and the Nordic countries, and a Representative of Moldova to the United Nations Agencies in Vienna.

She had also been nominated as Moldova's candidate for Secretary-General of the United Nations.

The UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy was established in Ashgabat in 2007. It is aimed at helping the Central Asian countries to pursue, through dialogue and negotiations, solutions to the current issues of the region including energy, water management, and counterterrorism.