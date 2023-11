TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Aidyn Nurmukhambetov has become the head of the Youth Policy Department of Almaty region.

Born in 1986, Mr. Nurmukhambetov is a graduate of the Zhanssugurov Zhetysu State University.



He started his professional career as a consultant of the Youth Center "Zhetysu zhastary".



Since 2012 he has served as the director of the Center of Youth Policy of Almaty region.