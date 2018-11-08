Head of Zerde Holding JSC named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yerlan Durmagambetov has been appointed as the Chairman of the Management Board of Zerde National Information and Communication Holding Joint-Stock Company by the Resolution of the Board of Directors, Kazinform cites the holding.

Yerlan Durmagambetov was born in Karaganda in 1971. He graduated from Saint-Petersburg Electrotechnical University (Russia) in 1994, Iowa State University of Science and Technology (the U.S.) in 1999, and Cranfield University (the UK) in 2018. He holds the degree of the Doctor of Business Administration.

Durmagambetov started his career in 1994. He worked in the corporate sector, including Oracle Nederland BV, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and Skala Kazakhstan LLP.

Between 2006 and 2007, he held senior positions at the Center for Informatization of Financial Systems of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2007 through 2010, he served as a Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh Agency for Informatization and Communication.

Prior to the current position, Yerlan Durmagambetov has been the CEO of Kazakhtelecom JSC.