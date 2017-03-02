Head of Zhasyl El Kostanay branch detained

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Investigators of the regional State Revenue Committee have completed work on the case of embezzlement of budget funds in the course of implementing Zhasyl El program, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Criminals, including the head of the Kostanay regional branch of Zhasyl El, as well as four businessmen intended to steal 16 million tenge. Also stealing more than 10 million tenge has been proven. Members of the criminal group paid wages to fictitious persons.

The press service of the regional State Revenue Committee explained: "The money was allocated in the framework of the state program Zhasyl El on youth employment in landscaping of the city".

In total criminal proceedings were instituted against 7 people. "Head of Kostanay branch of Zhasyl El and the main perpetrator were detained. - said in a statement. - Cash and other property amounting to more than 8 million tenge were seized. 2 million tenge were returned voluntarily by suspects".

The case has already been sent to court.