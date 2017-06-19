Head of Zhylyoi State Revenue Department arrested

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Head of Zhylyoi District State Revenue Department was arrested in Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the State Revenue Department of Atyrau region, on June 17, 2017, in accordance with Art. 128 of the Criminal Code, head of State Revenue Department of Zhylyoi District, Bagitkali Zharylgapov was detained and placed in Temporary Detention Facility.

Zharylgapov is a suspect in a criminal case registered in a single register of pre-trial investigations on the grounds of an offense under Art. 361 part 4, 361 part 4 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Atyrau court №2 sanctioned a two months arrest for Zharylgapov.