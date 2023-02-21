EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:10, 21 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Head-on collision kills 2 in W Kazakhstan rgn

    None
    URALSK. KAZINFORM - Two people died as a result of a head-on collision on the Samara-Shymkent road in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

    A head-on collision involving Toyota Alphard and Hyundai Santa Fe cars occurred 3km away from Makhambet village on the Samra-Shymkent road, West Kazakhstan region. As a result of the collision, a Toyota passenger, 29, and a Hyundai passenger, 56, died on the spot.

    The drivers and three passengers were rushed to the hospital in Uralsk city with injuries.

    A pretrail investigation into the accident is ongoing.

    Photo: t.me/POLICE_of_KZ

    Tags:
    Road accidents West Kazakhstan region Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!