Head-on collision kills one, injures two in Pavlodar rgn

AKSU. KAZINFORM - A head-on collision occurred on a highway near Aksu, pavlodarnews.kz reports.

One person was killed and two were admitted to a hospital. A fatal accident occurred on October 1 on Leninsky-Kurchatov highway.

A 34-year-old driver of Lifan X50, having driven into the oncoming lane, made a head-on collision with LADA 21715. As a result of the accident, LADA driver, born in 1994, has died at the scene. LADA passenger of 16 yo and a driver of Lifan were admitted to the nearest hospital.

Pre-trial investigation was launched. Forensic medical examination is to be carried out.

According to the regional health department, both victims of the traffic accident were diagnosed with concussion, closed head injury. A 16-year-old patient has left hip fracture.