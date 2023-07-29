EN
    12:15, 29 July 2023

    Head-on collision kills two in Kostanay region

    Фото: t.me/POLICE_of_KZ
    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Two people died in a road accident in Kostanay region on Friday, July 28. The accident occurred on the Kostanay-Sarykol highway, at around 09:00 pm, 15 kilometers away from Oktyabrskoye village, Kazinform learned from the regional police department.

    A 22-year-old driver of VAZ 21099 failed to make his car, moved to the oncoming lane and crashed head-on with Toyota Alphard minivan.

    Both drivers died at the scene of the accident. Three passengers were hospitalized with various traumas.

    A pre-trial investigation has been launched.

    As the police informed, 37 people have died on the roads of Kostanay region since the year beginning.


