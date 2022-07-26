Head-on collisions increase in N Kazakhstan since January

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – One in three road accidents in North Kazakhstan region are head-on collisions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Of 127 road accidents registered in the region since the beginning of the year, 40 were head-on collisions, local policy say.

Overspeeding and crossing into oncoming lane are listed among the main causes of head-on collisions.

The police added that in the past six days some 300 road traffic offences had been reported in Petropavlovsk alone. Those were committed mostly by pedestrians, bike riders and drunk drivers.

«33 hit-and-run accidents have resulted in 5 deaths and 35 injuries in the region since early 2022,» said acting head of local police Alexander Rozbakh, urging parents to look after their children during the summer holidays.