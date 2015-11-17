Head State to hold meeting on EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today in Akorda Head of State will hold a meeting on organization and conducting of the forthcoming international exhibition EXPO-2017.

Akorda Facebook account has presented 10 facts about the preparation for the exhibition EXPO-2017:

1. The total area will be 174 hectares including an exhibition area - 25 hectares and non-exhibition area - 149 hectares.

2. Construction was started in April 24, 2014. Completion of the construction works is scheduled for December 2016

3. The exhibition involved more than 7.8 thousand people.

4. Construction contractors attracted 221 domestic producers.

5. It is expected that EXPO 2017 will be visited by 2.1 million people, 85% of them will be citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan and 15% - foreign nationals.

6. The bulk of international visitors (tourists) will arrive from the CIS, Europe and Southeast Asia.

7. A website of a volunteer center ( www.expo2017-volunteer.org ) was launched in September 2015. It is planned to select 3,000 volunteers by the end of the current year.

8. To date, 52 countries and 11 international organizations officially confirmed their participation in the exhibition.

9. During EXPO exhibition in Milan the National Pavilion of Kazakhstan was visited by 1,059,482 people. The average number of visitors per day was about 6 500.

10. At EXPO 2015 in Milan the National Pavilion of Kazakhstan was among the top three. In addition Kazakhstan's pavilion was awarded a bronze medal for the best covering of the topic of the event.