EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:38, 20 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Headquarters of candidate Akhmetbekov tours Kyzylorda

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kyzylorda regional election campaign headquarters in support of presidential candidate of the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan Zhambyl Akhmetbekov met with the staff of the Kyzylorda bus depot, Kazinform reports.

    The Kyzylorda election campaign headquarters head told those present about the main issues of the election platform. He urged the voters to actively take part in the presidential elections scheduled to be held on June 9.


    Tags:
    Elections 2019 Presidential Election Kyzylorda
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!