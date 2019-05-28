Headquarters of Toleutai Rakimbekov held about 300 events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy head of the republican election campaign headquarters of the Auyl Party candidate for presidency Toleutai Rakhimbekov briefed on the results of their activities for the past two weeks.

The candidate attended the agro-industrial evens, participated in bike-a-thon. The party youth organized a flashmob. About 300 events have been organized up to this day. The candidate's agents visited eastern and central regions of Kazakhstan. The next week the members of his headquarters plan to tour the country's western and southern regions.



As earlier reported, the election campaigning in Kazakhstan started on May 11. The Kazakh CEC registered seven presidential candidates.