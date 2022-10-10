EN
    18:12, 10 October 2022

    Heads of 11 countries to participate in 6th CICA Summit

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Presidents of 11 countries are to take part in the CICA Summit to take place on October 12-13 in the city of Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The country is to host a number of high-level events throughout this week.

    According to the Kazakh foreign ministry spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov, 11 heads of state, Vietnamese vice president, Chinese deputy chairman, and five ministers are to come to the Kazakh capital for the sixth Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) to take place on October 12-13.

    The Presidents of Azerbaijan, Iraq, Iran, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, Palestine, Tajikistan, Russia, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan are expected to arrive in Astana, the spokesperson explained.



