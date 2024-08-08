EN
    20:23, 08 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Heads of CA states and Azerbaijan attend gala concert in Kazakh capital

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as well as the Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Azerbaijan attended the gala concert Friendship Evening in the Kazakh capital of Astana. The event took place ahead of the 6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asian countries, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    The guests were presented with the Echo of Art exhibition featuring the works of famed Kazakhstani painters and masters of art of Central Asian countries at the State Opera and Ballet Theatre Astana Opera.

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda
    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    As part of the concert, the songs and dances of peoples of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Azerbaijan were performed. The Divertimento of Friendship composition accompanied by the ensemble of national musical instruments was presented as well.

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda
    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    Earlier it was reported that Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev attended a concert with the participation of Dimash Qudaibergen following a number of business talks. 

    Central Asia Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan
