Presidents of the Central Asian states have arrived in the Akorda presidential residence to take part in the VI Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, Kazinform News Agency refers to the Akorda press service.

Photo credit: Akorda

The heads of state who arrived in the Akorda to participate in the top-level meeting were greeted by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan.

