Heads of Central Asian Countries sign a package of documents in Kazakh capital

Heads of Central Asian Countries signed a package of documents in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Akorda.

Photo credit: akorda.kz

Following today’s VI Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in the Kazakh capital the Presidents signed the following documents:

The Joint Statement of the Heads of Central Asian Countries following the VI Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia;

Central Asia 2040 regional cooperation development concept;

The resolution of the VI Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia On awarding President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev with the Badge of Honor of the Heads of State of Central Asia.

The members of the official delegations signed the following documents as part of the VI Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia:

A memorandum of understanding in the development of transport and logistics centers in Central Asian countries;

A communique following the 1st meeting of the Energy Ministers of Central Asia;

The Astana communique of the 2nd meeting of the Transport Ministries of Central Asia.

