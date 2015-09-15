EN
    16:56, 15 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Heads of CSTO member states sign a number of documents

    DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Following the meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council, heads of the CSTO member states have signed a number of documents.

    According to Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, the parties have signed an agreement on the transport of armed forces and military cargoes. In addition, President of Armenia informed that the CSTO Security Council decided to extend the term of the agreement regulating the issues of technical coverage of railways of the organization's member states.

