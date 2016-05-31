Heads of EEU member states discuss issues of building ties with EU, SCO, ASEAN

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Heads of EEU member states discuss the issues of building trade and economic ties with such integration partners as the EU, SCO, ASEAN, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told at the sitting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

"We know that the interest in our economic union is growing worldwide. We also expand our international contacts. In this regard, I proposed to announce this year the year of deepening of economic relations of the EEU with third countries and the key integration organizations," N. Nazarbayev said.

The Head of State also noted that EEU should become a transparent community, which is well-integrated into the world economic system and representing the reliable bridge between Europe and Asia.

"Last year we signed the first agreement on forming a free-trade zone with Vietnam. Today we discuss the issues of closer cooperation with China, India, Israel, Egypt, Iran, Cambodia and other countries. We also consider an opportunity of establishing trade and economic relations with the EEU with such integration organizations as the EU, SCO, ASEAN and others," N. Nazarbayev emphasized.

It is planned that the participants of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will discuss prospects of deepening of the integration processes including forming of common markets of gas, oil and petrochemical products. The participants will also exchange opinions regarding expansion of trade and economic relations of the EEU with foreign countries and regional organizations.