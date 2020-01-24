EN
    18:09, 24 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Heads of European Council, European Commission sign Brexit deal

    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - Heads of the European Council and the European Commission on Friday signed on Britain's exit from the European Union (EU) later this month, China Daily reports.

    «.@eucopresident Charles Michel and I have just signed the Agreement on the Withdrawal of the UK from the EU, opening the way for its ratification by the European Parliament,» President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.



