Heads of foreign states congratulate Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Heads of foreign states and governments sent telegrams of congratulations on the occasion of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev's birthday, the Akorda press service reports.

***

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev, noting his contribution to the social and economic development of the country and strengthening Kazakhstan's position on the world stage.



"It is impossible to overestimate your personal contribution to strengthening the relations of alliance and strategic partnership between our states, as well as to intensifying mutually beneficial integration processes and ensuring security in the Eurasian region.

I appreciate the mutual understanding and trust between us. We are fruitfully working together on all issues of the bilateral, regional and international agenda," the letter reads.



Vladimir Putin wished the Head of the State good health, happiness, prosperity and new achievements for the benefit of the people of Kazakhstan.



***

Chinese President Xi Jinping in his congratulations telegram noted the importance and special dynamics of the Kazakh-Chinese relations development and expressed readiness to further deepen the all-round strategic partnership between the two countries.



"In recent years, political mutual trust between China and Kazakhstan has been continuously deepening. The joint creation of the Belt and Road has been progressing fruitfully, practical cooperation has been expanded dynamically, and humanitarian ties are developing actively. In May this year, you took part in the International Belt and Road Forum in China. And a month ago I made a state visit to Kazakhstan and took part in the SCO Summit and the opening ceremony of EXPO-2017 in Astana. We exchanged views on deepening bilateral relations and practical cooperation in all areas, and reached important agreements," Xi Jinping's telegram reads.



Chinese President wished Nursultan Nazarbayev strong health and well-being in all undertakings.



***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stressed the fast pace of socio-economic and cultural development of Kazakhstan under the wise and far-sighted leadership of Nursultan Nazarbayev and emphasized Kazakhstan's active participation in global processes.



Ilham Aliyev highly praised the Head of State's merits in preserving the traditions of friendship and good-neighborliness between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.



"I believe that in full accordance with the will of our peoples united by historical roots relations between our states, our partnership, bilateral and multilateral cooperation will continue to develop dynamically and consistently.



Dear Nursultan Abishevich, on this remarkable day I wish you good health, happiness, and success in your tireless activity for the well-being of the fraternal people of Kazakhstan," the letter reads.



***



President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stressed that independent Kazakhstan's achievements are inextricably linked with the activities of Nursultan Nazarbayev.



"You managed to achieve significant success in carrying out the complex tasks of the country's social and economic development and strengthening its international authority. Today, Kazakhstan successfully overcomes the challenges of our time, generates advanced initiatives and looks into the future confidently," his telegram reads.



Mr. Lukashenko expressed confidence in the further expansion of Belarusian-Kazakh ties in all areas and wished the Head of State good health, happiness and prosperity.



***



President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday calling his work as the President of Kazakhstan an example of tireless service to the state.



"I am confident that friendly relations between Ukraine and Kazakhstan will facilitate the implementation of bilateral agreements for the benefit of our peoples. I would like to take this opportunity to confirm the invitation to you to pay a state visit to Ukraine, which will give a new impetus to the development of the mutually beneficial partnership and serve to strengthen mutual understanding between the two countries," the letter reads.



Petro Poroshenko wished the President of Kazakhstan good health, inexhaustible vitality and new successes in the responsible state activities.



***



President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted the results of large-scale projects and programs for the benefit of the people of Kazakhstan under the leadership of Nursultan Nazarbayev.

In addition, he highly appreciated the important initiatives and the Head of State's activities to enhance Kazakhstan's and the entire Central Asian region's authority in the international arena.

"Evidence of this are the great organization in a beautiful and modern Astana ща International specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017", success of the major events in global and regional politics and security, economy and investment, culture and science, as well as effective work and fruitful cooperation in the framework of International structures," his telegram reads.

The President of Uzbekistan wished Kazakh counterpart good health, prosperity and new successes in his responsible state activities.

***



President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon especially noted Nursultan Nazarbayev's contribution to the steady development and prosperity of Kazakhstan and to the strengthening of his authority among the world community.

"I take this opportunity to emphasize our determination to work with you to make all the necessary efforts for the all-round development of multi-faceted mutually beneficial Tajik-Kazakh cooperation.

From the bottom of my heart I wish you good health, long life and new successes in your state activity for the benefit of stability and progress of friendly Kazakhstan," the letter reads.

***



President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev congratulated the Head of State on his birthday calling all the successes of independent Kazakhstan a clear result of Nursultan Nazarbayev's far-sighted policies.

"Your rich professional and life path are the solid foundation of your successful, multifaceted and fruitful state activity, which enjoys the constant support of the people of Kazakhstan.

I am convinced that the friendly and good-neighborly relations between the two states as well as their strategic partnership that are based on the principles of equal and mutually beneficial cooperation will continue to strengthen and develop for the benefit of both peoples," his telegram reads.

***



President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow noted that Turkmenistan highly appreciates the personal contribution of the President of Kazakhstan to the development of cooperation between the two countries and expressed confidence in further strengthening of bilateral relations.

"Taking this pleasant opportunity, I wish you, Nursultan Abishevich to always be in good health and be full of vitality and energy, as well as further success in your high state office for the happiness and prosperity of the brotherly people of Kazakhstan", he wrote.

***

President of Serbia, Alexander Vučić, also congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday and wished the President of Kazakhstan good health, prosperity and a happy life.

"I wish you successes as President, both for the benefit of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and for the benefit of cooperation between our countries, to whose development you personally make a significant contribution," Vučić said.

***



President of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan noted the high level of the solemn opening ceremony of the EXPO-2017 exhibition in Astana and underlined the special contribution of Nursultan Nazarbayev to the development of the country, strengthening its authority in the international arena as well as enhancing the Kazakh-Armenian relations.

"The traditions of friendship and mutual respect between the Armenian and Kazakh peoples play an important role in the progressive expansion of the bilateral political, trade-economic and humanitarian partnership," the telegram reads.

Mr. Sargsyan wished Nursultan Nazarbayev strong health, happiness and prosperity, and the people of Kazakhstan - peace and prosperity.



***



Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, on behalf of the Government of the Russian Federation and on his own behalf, congratulated the President of Kazakhstan on his birthday.

He praised the results of the joint implementation of mutually beneficial projects in energy, industry, transport infrastructure, science and culture and stressed the intensive dialogue between public organizations and business communities of the two countries.

"I am convinced that further partnering on the government line will help build up the whole range of bilateral cooperation, promote new promising initiatives in various fields, deepen integration cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union," his telegram reads.