Heads of foreign states, int’l organizations keep offering congratulations on Nauryz

Heads of foreign states and heads of international organizations on the occasion of Nauryz keep sending their congratulatory letters addressed to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon noted that the ancient traditions and spiritual heritage of Nauryz, which has been lightning the path of humankind for thousands of years, today bring joy to people.

I’m sure that in the light of good traditions of holy Nauryz the relations of friendship and multifaceted mutually beneficial cooperation between our nations will further develop and expand within the strategic partnership and alliance by joint efforts, wrote Rahmon in his congratulatory letter.

For his part, Serdar Berdimuhamedow, Turkmen President, stressed that this bright holiday, widely celebrated in many countries, marks the beginning of spring and rebirth of nature.

Decent traditions and cultural traditions of Nauryz contribute to the promotion of solidarity and mutual understanding, strengthen peace and friendship between nations, the modern world lacks, he said.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, in his congratulatory letter, wrote that the following of ancient traditions of Nauryz, bringing spring mood, is a tribute to our centuries-long cultural heritage.

I’m convinced that we will further continue our joint efforts to further strengthen Azerbaijani-Kazakhstani friendship and brotherhood, wrote Aliyev.

Ebrahim Raisi, President of Iran, noted that the holiday of Nauryz is a symbol of peace and accord, friendship and solidarity.

Letters of congratulations were also received from Turkmen Halk Maslahaty Chairman Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, CSTO secretary general Imangali Tassmagambetov, Economic Cooperation Organization secretary general Khusrav Noziri, OTS secretary general Kubanychbek Omuraliyev, Turksoy secretary general Sultan Raev, heads of other international organizations, companies, education facilities and officials.