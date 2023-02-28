Heads of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and China Railway debate coop prospects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A meeting between the heads of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy company and China Railway took place today in Beijing, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of KTZ.

China Railway Head Liu Zhenfang said that the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy delegation is the first railway administration the country meets since the pandemic.

During the meeting, an upward trend in cargo transport between the two countries was noted, reaching a record high of over 23 million tons in 2022, 15% more than the previous year.

A discussion took place on the current state of and prospects for cooperation on development of international transport corridors through Kazakhstan. Special attention was placed on imports from China.

The meeting also focused on the modernization of Dostyk-Maiynty railway section as well as the construction of a third railway border crossing on Bakhty- Tacheng section