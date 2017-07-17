Heads of Kazaviaspas and Kazavialesohrana detained for bribery

ASTANA. KAZINFORM General director of JSC Kazaviaspas Dossymbekov and the general director of the State Enterprise Kazavialesohrana Seksenbayev were apprehended red-handed with a bribe of $100,000, the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau informs.

"On July 13, the Almaty Department of the National Bureau of Anti-Corruption, after receiving a part of a bribe of $50,000 from the head of a foreign company for signing a contract for the purchase of a $12 million MI-171E helicopter, JSC Kazaviaspas CoES of Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dossymbekov M.D. and the general director of the State Enterprise Kazavialesohrana of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Seksenbaev Т.T. were apprehended red-handed. The total amount of the bribe amounted to $100,000," the statement reads.

The court has sanctioned, the suspect's detention, a pretrial investigation is underway.



