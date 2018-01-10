Heads of Khabar, Kazakh TV appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The directors of Khabar and Kazakh TV television channels have been appointed, Director of Khabar 24 TV channel Arman Seitmamyt said on Facebook, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Sandugash Rakhimzhanova now heads Kazakh TV. She was born in Karaganda on September 5, 1983. She graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in 2004 with a degree in journalism. In 2006, she got Master's Degree at Lomonosov Moscow State University. She started her career at Khabar Agency in 2012 as an intelligence analyst. In 2013, she was appointed Head of Program Department on Khabar channel. In July 2016, she took up the post of Deputy Director of Khabar TV Channel, and Director later on.

Meanwhile, Yerlan Igisinov became the Director of Khabar TV channel. Previously, he served as a Deputy Director. He was born in Almaty in 1975. He began his career at the age of 18 as a radio presenter. He hosted a live program ("Betpe-Bet" on Khabar) for the first time in 2009.