Heads of largest Qatari banks to visit Kazakhstan this summer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Heads of the largest Qatari banks lead by the Chairman of the Qatar Central Bank will pay a visit to Kazakhstan in late August, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

During the visit they will discuss investments into Kazakhstani banking sector, opening of branches of Qatari banks in the country and development of Islamic banking.

The International Financial Center Astana initiated by President Nursultan Nazarbayev is expected to establish close ties with the Qatar Financial Center.