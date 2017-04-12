Heads of OIC countries to come to summit in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana will host the first summit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation on science and technologies scheduled for September 10-11, 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to National Economy Minister Timur Suleimenov.

Submitting the Draft Law "On ratification of General Agreement on economic, technical and trade cooperation between OIC member countries", the minister noted that Kazakhstan will have the opportunity to exchange experience and technical capability by involving experts, conducting mutual research and obtaining scholarships for education.

In return, the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Akylbek Kamaldinov explained that the initiative to hold the summit was initially announced by OIC Secretary-General. It was Pakistan to hold the event, however the country could not undertake such commitments.

"President Nursultan Nazarbayev decided to undertake all commitments to hold the summit. The President approved of the action plan for the summit. The budgetary resources have been allocated and the work here meets the schedule. MFA is its main developer. MFA and MES (Ministry of Education and Science) have allocated their budgets for the events under the guidance of the latter ministry. A series of meetings with senior officials will be held prior to the summit", Kamaldinov said.

According to him, MES will also hold a large scientific and practical conference prior to the summit.

"The summit invites the heads of states, monarchies in particular. Currently, we are listing those who confirmed participation. At this stage, nearly 10 states have confirmed participation of the heads of states and governments", the vice minister said.