OTS Heads of State to gather in Azerbaijan for informal summit

The informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is to take place on July 5-6 in Shusha, Karabakh region, upon the initiative of Azerbaijan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Attending the summit will be the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan as well as the leaders of the observer countries and OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev.

The agenda of the summit will be ‘building a sustainable future via transport connectivity and combatting climate change.’ The leaders of the OTS member countries are to discuss the pressing issues regarding development of transport infrastructure in the region as well as measures to adapt to climate change.

The event’s program includes sharing views on the key issues said, as well as discussion of joint projects and initiatives aimed at bolstering cooperation between the Turkic speaking countries. Special attention is to be placed on environmental sustainability and development of transport corridors, having the key role in the region’s economic growth and integration.

During the summit, the Karabakh declaration and a number of other key documents are set to be signed.

Established under the Nakhchivan deal as of October 3, 2009, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) includes Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan; while Hungary, Turkmenistan and Northern Cyprus are observers.

The Organization aims for greater relations between the its members states as well s observes in different sectors including economy, policy, science, education, transport, energy and so on.