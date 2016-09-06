Heads of SCO, CSTO, CIS to discuss security issues in Minsk on September 11

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - SCO Secretary General Rashid Alimov, CSTO Secretary General Nikolai Bordyuzha and Chairman of the Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev will meet in Minsk on 11 September.

According to the press service of the CIS Executive Committee, the heads of the organizations are set to discuss the outcome of the SCO summit held in Tashkent in June, and to exchange the views on security and stability in the region and in the world.



The parties will inform each other of the activities of their organizations in the priority areas of integration development and plans for the future.



The meeting will also discuss the approaches to the planning of the joint work of the executive bodies of the SCO, CSTO and CIS and will agree on the measures to support the activities of the organizations and strengthen their positive international image, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.