TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    16:45, 09 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Heads of SCO member states sign Astana Declaration

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM During the SCO Summit in Astana today, the heads of the Organization's member states signed a number of important documents, Kazinform correspondent reports.  

    Among the documents signed were the SCO Convention on Countering Extremism, the statement on joint counteraction to international terrorism, the Astana Declaration, and a number of internal documents.

    "We discussed the current state of affairs, further steps to promote comprehensive cooperation, as well as current international issues related to the activities of the SCO. I am sure that the exchange of views that took place, as well as the initiatives and proposals put forward, will find practical application taking into account the interests of our countries. Such an approach will strengthen relations within the SCO and will help to increase the effectiveness of the Organization's activities," President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev noted, summing up the results of the Summit.

    Kazakh President thanked his counterparts for the constructive dialogue and productive proposals.

    "According to the regulations after the end of the meeting of the Council, the presidency in SCO passes to the People's Republic of China," concluded Nursultan Nazarbayev.

     

