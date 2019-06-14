Heads of SCO member states to meet in Bishkek

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The 19-th session of the Heads of State Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states will be held in Bishkek on June 14, Kazinform reports.

The session will have a traditional agenda, including the exchange of views on the state and prospects of the SCO development as well as relevant regional and international issues.



Attending the event will be President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, and Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Imran Khan.



President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov will chair the session.



President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani, President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani, and President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga are also expected to participate in the event.



Following the results of the session the Heads of State will sign 14 documents - 13 resolutions and the Bishkek Declaration of the Heads of State Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.



Additionally, seven documents related to cooperation in the sphere of mass media, healthcare, sport and many more are expected to be inked.



Kyrgyzstan will pass the baton of chairmanship to the Russian Federation for 2019-2020. The next session of the SCO Heads of State Council will be held in 2020 in Russia.



On June 13, Bishkek hosted an informal dinner and a gala concert A Caravan of Friendship.