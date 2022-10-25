Heads of State congratulate Kazakhstanis on Republic Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Heads of State and heads of international organizations sent congratulatory telegrams to the Kazakh President on the occasion of the national holiday - Kazakhstan’s Republic Day, the Akorda press service reports.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin congratulated the President of Kazakhstan on the Republic Day wishing all peace and wellbeing.

China’s President Xi Jinping in his telegram highly appreciated the Kazakh President’s reforms aimed at building a New Kazakhstan.

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Türkiye was the first to recognize the independence of friendly and friendly Kazakhstan follows the country’s achievements gained in all sphere for the past 30 years.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in his congratulations expressed gratitude for all-round development of Kazakhstan-Tajikistan relations based on solid historical ties of respect and trust.

UN Secretary General António Guterres also warmly congratulated the people of Kazakhstan and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the Republic Day.