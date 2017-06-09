Heads of state highly praise Kazakhstan's presidency in SCO - Rashid Alimov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Heads of state highly appreciated Kazakhstan's presidency in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Secretary-General of the Organization Rashid Alimov told a presser on the results of the Astana Summit, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The heads of state highly praised the presidency of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the SCO and expressed their gratitude to the Kazakh side for the hospitality rendered during the events in Astana. Kazakhstan's presidency in the SCO deservedly received the highest praise. In the course of preparations for the summit, the constant attention of the President and the Government of Kazakhstan could be sensed. Suffice it to say that over the 345 days of Kazakhstan's presidency, more than 300 various level events and orientation took place. And the crowning achievement was, of course, the SCO's Astana summit. It was really an outstanding time of work in all spheres of the Organization's activity," Rashid Alimov told journalists.

He noted that during its presidency, the country's achievements were presented at more than 100 different international conferences, forums and venues in Asia, Europe, and America.

Rashid Alimov also emphasized that during Kazakhstan's presidency, the SCO's and UN interaction has reached a qualitatively new level.

"The first ever high-level joint events between these organizations were held at the UN Headquarters in New York and at its Vienna branch. And in his speech at the Summit, the UN Secretary-General, Mr. Antonio Guterres, welcomed the strengthening of cooperation between the UN and the SCO," concluded Rashid Alimov.

It noteworthy that the current summit became crucial for India and Pakistan, as today in Astana their admission to the SCO was finalized.