Heads of State of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan attending concert with Dimash Qudaibergen’s participation

Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev attended a concert following a number of business talks, Kazinform News Agency cites the BORT 1 Telegram channel.

The concert featured Kazakhstani artists such as Dimash Qudaibergen, Sundet Baigozhin, Aigul Kossanova, Aziza Omarova, Alisher Karimov and famed pianist Temirlan Beissembay (Ratovich).

To note, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is paying a state visit to Kazakhstan. He is to attend the 6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asian countries as well as the 1st Dialogue in the CA+Japan format.

Earlier it was reported that the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan held high-level bilateral talks and signed 15 documents.