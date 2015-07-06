Heads of States continue to send congratulations to President of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan continues to receive congratulations from heads of foreign countries and governments on the occasion of his birthday, the press service of the Akorda informs.

President of Armenia S. Sargsyan expressed his confidence that the Kazakh-Armenian cooperation in the bilateral and multilateral format within the international and regional organizations and associations would continue to develop for the good of the friendship and prosperity of Kazakhstan and Armenia.

S. Sargsyan wished N. Nazarbayev strong health, prosperity and success in his work.

"I am sure that future development of our constructive dialogue aimed at deepening of traditional friendly Ukrainian-Kazakh relations will help to activate mutually beneficial cooperation for the good of Ukraine and Kazakhstan," the telegram from President of Ukraine P. Poroshenko reads.

Prime Minister of Japan S. Abe congratulated N. Nazarbayev on his birthday and noted led by its president Kazakhstan had been strengthening its international image for many years.

He also wished the President and people of Kazakhstan prosperity and success.

"I was glad to visit the national pavilion of Kazakhstan at the exhibition in Milan. I am also impatiently waiting for the participation of Monaco in the EXPO-2017 in Astana," the letter from Prince Albert II of Monaco reads.

Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said Al Said congratulated N. Nazarbayev on his birthday and wished him happiness and strong health and wished the people of Kazakhstan future progress and prosperity.