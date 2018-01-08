Heads of three depts of Astana mayor’s office resign

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Personnel changes occurred in the Astana City Administration, Kazinform refers to the media center of the Astana city administration.

During today's operational meeting, Mayor Asset Issekeshev informed of the new personnel changes. Head of the Economy and Budget Planning Department Yergali Yegemberdy was relieved of his post as he was appointed the State Inspector of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Head of the Youth Policy Department Askhat Oralov was released from office in view of his appointment as the Director of the Youth Policy Department of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Civil Society.

What is more, the Head of the Energy Department Bakhtybek Bekanovich Zhapayev resigned voluntarily.

The mayor expressed his gratitude for the work done, wished all three former colleagues new achievements and presented the letters of appreciation to them.