Heads of Turkic states sign resolution to strengthen OTS Secretariat

A resolution of the Heads of State to strengthen the Secretariat of the Organization of Turkic States has been signed following the OTS informal summit in Shusha, Karabakh region, Azerbaijan, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Photo: Akorda

The informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States discussing ‘Building a sustainable future through transport, communication and climate activity’ took place in Shusha, Karabakh region, Azerbaijan.

In his speech, Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pledged the utmost effort to boost the international status of the organization.

Following the summit, the Karabakh declaration was adopted.