Health Minister awards Chinese doctors who arrived in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yelzhan Birtanov, has awarded Chinese doctors with the breastplate «For contribution to the development of healthcare», Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Minister noted that about 9 thousand doctors actively participated in seminars and conferences held by their Chinese colleagues. This suggests that Kazakhstani doctors are open to studying international experience, said Yelzhan Birtanov during a video conference with the participation of Chinese doctors who had arrived in Kazakhstan.

«We had a great opportunity to learn the best practices of our colleagues and friends from China,» the Minister said. Y. Birtanov expressed hope that this visit will give a great impetus to bilateral cooperation between China and Kazakhstan, primarily in the field of healthcare.

It bears to remind that on April 9, Chinese doctors from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, arrived in Nur-Sultan to support their Kazakh colleagues in the fight against coronavirus. Ten highly qualified Chinese doctors shared their experience in the diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus infected patients with their colleagues from Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Karaganda. The Chinese delegation told about the measures to contain the further spread of COVID-19.