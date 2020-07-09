Health Minister comments on possibility of quarantine extension

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Health Minister Alexey Tsoi has commented on the two-week quarantine the country has imposed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus during a press briefing at the Central Communications Service on Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Tsoi, the current two-week quarantine measures to deal with the spike in COVID-19 cases across the country have been imposed taking into consideration the views of the citizens and businesses.

He has said there are the interim results as of today, but the actual results will probably become more obvious during the second week of the quarantine.

According to him, once the quarantine has come to an end, it will be clear whether such measures will be in place again or even toughened.