    10:49, 06 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Health Minister Duissenova congratulates war veterans (PHOTOS)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Tamara Duissenova - Minister for Health and Social Development - has visited the medical and social institution for the elderly and disabled where she congratulated Great Patriotic War veterans and home front workers with the Victory Day.

    Duissenova spoke at the solemn meeting called "Uly Zheniske Myn Tagzym!", dedicated to the celebration of 71st anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War in Astana.

    The event was attended by deputies of the Parliament, representatives of Nur Otan party and veterans' organizations.
    Tamara Duissenova and WWII veterans and home front workers have also took part in planting seedlings in the territory of the institution and attended a festive concert.

    According to the press service of the Ministry, in the medical and social institution for elderly and disabled in Astana live 304 people including 4 participants of the Great Patriotic War, 16 persons equated to them and 34 home front workers.

    Recall that in 2016 local budgets provide financial assistance to veterans in the total amount of 2.6 billion tenge.
