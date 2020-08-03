Health Minister highlights necessity of mask wearing rule amid current COVID-19 situation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Mandatory mask wearing has been emphasized as crucial by Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi amid the current COVID-19 situation during an online briefing at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the minister, some amends allowing children under five years old, those working out individually or in groups of not more than 5 people, and while eating in catering facilities not to wear masks have been made. The changes have been made taking into consideration that people follow social distancing rules.

In his words, the strict sanitary requirements taken within the country have led to the significant drop in new COVID-19 cases. According to him, the daily growth rate of the disease in the country has fallen almost twice on average.