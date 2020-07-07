Health Minister on actual number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - According to Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi, the official number of COVID-19 cases may be undercounted in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The country has been widely using PCR testing to detect COVID-19 cases. According to Tsoi, all resources have to be used to test the most vulnerable groups, contacts and symptomatic patients.

Earlier, the Healthcare Minister stated that 110 deaths linked to the COVID-19 virus are under investigation.

According to the official data, Kazakhstan has reported 1,109 coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, including 649 symptoms-free cases.