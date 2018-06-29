Health Minister promises children to undergo stem cell transplants in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov hopes that stem cell transplantations in children will be performed in Kazakhstan in two years to come, our correspondent reports.

The country's children oncohematology saves their lives. The number of bone marrow transplants grew eight times for the past five years.



"Six transplants a year were performed in 2006-2012 against 47 stem cell transplantations made last year. We can state an increase by eight times. I hope we will solve this problem in two or three years to come and stop sending our children abroad for bone marrow transplantations," the minister said.



The minister also told about war on diabetes. He noted that the Government provides little patients suffering from diabetes with free insulin pumps to release small doses of insulin continuously.