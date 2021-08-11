Health Minister reports on epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Healthcare Alexei Tsoi reported on the current epidemiological situation in the world and Kazakhstan at the Government session on Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Situation with the COVID-19 new cases and deaths remains unstable globally. Over 204 million cases of the coronavirus infection have so far been registered in the world, with over 500,000 cases recorded daily. The novel coronavirus claimed lives of over 4.3 million people,» Minister Tsoi told the Government session.

In his words, the highest number of COVID-19 cases was recorded in Americas – over 78 million, Europe – over 60 million, South East Asia – over 38 million cases and so on.

Tsoi added that Japan demonstrated the largest increase in case incidence at 98% in the past week. In Israel and Azerbaijan that figure stands at 75% and 69%, respectively. In Kazakhstan weekly increase in case incidence amounted to 10%.

At the same time Tsoi added that in early August new COVID-19 cases seemed to slow down compared to July when the Delta COVID-19 variant started to circulate. According to him, the epidemiological situation with the coronavirus infection in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has stabilized recently.

Health Minister also revealed that 55,658 infectious beds were available at 328 healthcare facilities across Kazakhstan as of August 10. Bed occupancy stands at 54% countrywide.

High bed occupancy is reported in Atyrau region, Nur-Sultan city, Aktobe region, Almaty city and Zhambyl region.