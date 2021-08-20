EN
    17:42, 20 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Health Minister reveals how many doses of COVID vaccines Kazakhstan purchased

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Healthcare Alexei Tsoi revealed how many doses of COVID vaccines Kazakhstan had purchased for the nationwide vaccination campaign, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While speaking at the press briefing at the Central Communications Service, Minister Tsoi said Kazakhstan had signed contracts for the purchase of several vaccines.

    «Kazakhstan purchased 14.28 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine, 1 million doses of HayatVax vaccine, 2.97 million doses of QazVac vaccine, 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine ad 4 million doses of Sinofarm vaccine,» he noted.

    In total, Kazakhstan spent 95.3 billion tenge on COVID vaccines this year.

    The nationwide vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to get COVID vaccine. Mass vaccination started on April 2, 2021.


    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
