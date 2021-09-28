Health Minister reveals how many Kazakhstanis fully immunized against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – During the Tuesday session of the Kazakh Government, Health Minister Alexei Tsoi reported on the ongoing vaccination campaign in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The vaccination campaign is underway countrywide. To date, over 7.5 million Kazakhstanis (75.8%) have been immunized with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines. The second component of anti-COVID vaccines has been administered to over 6.4 million people (64.7%),» Tsoi said at the session.

In his words, all regions of the country are provided with enough doses of anti-COVID vaccines and all delivered are carried out in line with the schedule.

He stressed that vaccination is the only way to fight the coronavirus infection.

The minister also revealed that Kazakhstan had purchased over 2.5 million doses of anti-flu vaccine to cover some 13% of the population.

Earlier Prime Minister Askar Mamin claimed that the epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan is getting better.