Health Minister reveals how many Kazakhstanis got COVID-19 vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Health Minister Alexei Tsoi revealed how many had already been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«As of today, 194,706 people have been inoculated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The second dose was administered to 73,110 people,» Minister Tsoi said at the Tuesday Government’s session, reminding that the nationwide vaccination campaign had kicked off on February 1.

He also informed that as of April 6 the number of COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan had climbed to 256,837. Seven areas in the country, namely Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities as well as Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Akmola, and Aktobe regions are in the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

It was noted that the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and Almaty city had been in the ‘red zone’ for the past 28 days, while West Kazakhstan region – for 20 days. Shymkent city and Karaganda region are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country. The rest of the regions remain in the ‘green zone’.

Minister Tsoi added that COVID-19 incidence had demonstrated a 30% increase in March 2021, compared to February of the same year.

According to the Kazakh Health Ministry, 9,983 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the country over the past five days. Over 2,000 COVID-19 cases are added on a daily basis.