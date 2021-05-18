EN
    11:10, 18 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Health Minister reveals how many people got COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Healthcare Alexei Tsoi revealed how many people has vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan so far, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The vaccination campaign is underway. To date 2.6 million doses of anti-COVID vaccine have been used [in Kazakhstan]. 1,871,823 people have been inoculated with the first component of the vaccine. The second component of the vaccine has been administered to 778,346 people,» Minister Tsoi said at the session of the Government on Tuesday.

    He stressed that vaccination centers are provided with enough doses of vaccines, 500,000 doses of the first component and 750,000 doses of the second component.

    At the start of the Government’s session Minister Tsoi emphasized that the epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan is gradually stabilizing.

    It bears to remind that the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 started across the country on February 1, 2021. At first, it mainly covered people at higher risk from coronavirus, such as healthcare workers, teachers, and police officers. The overall vaccination kicked off on April 2, 2021.


