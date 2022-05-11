Health Minister reveals number of patients treated for COVID-19 in Russia

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The coronavirus infection has not disappeared from Russia completely, now there are more than 100,000 infected people on treatment, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday, TASS reports.

«Today, the coronavirus infection has subsided, but it is not completely gone. More than 100,000 people are currently treated for it,» he said at the opening of the all-Russian forum 'Health of the nation is the basis of Russia's prosperity'.

The Minister noted that it is extremely important to vaccinate children before the summer vacations to prevent disease outbreaks.