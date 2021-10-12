Health Minister reveals promising ‘Healthy Nation’ project for all Kazakhstanis

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Healthcare Alexei Tsoi revealed the nationwide project for improving the health of all Kazakhstanis at the Government session on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the Government session, Minister Tsoi said that the ministry had developed a nationwide project «Qualitative and accessible healthcare for every citizen «Healthy Nation» for 2021-2025.

In his words, the national project consists of four directions and its funding exceeds 3.6 trillion tenge.

According to the minister, the Presidential Administration helped put the finishing touches to the project which seeks to improve talent pool of healthcare sector, preserve pregnant women’s health and build up children’s health as well.

As part of the «Healthy Nation» project eight children’s rehabilitation centers are to be built in the country in the future. There are plans to increase the number of healthcare workers and physicians trained in accordance with the best international standards.