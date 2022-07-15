Health Minister reveals when COVID-19 incidence will decline in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat revealed what Kazakhstan can expected in terms of the coronavirus situation in the upcoming months, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing a Friday press conference, Minister Giniyat said that in the worst-case scenario Kazakhstan will register up to 4,000 COVID-19 cases daily. «

Up to 2,500 daily infections are to be recorded in the average-case scenario per day. And in the best-case scenario Kazakhstan will document a daily average of 1,000 COVID-19 cases,» said Giniyat, adding that the COVID-19 incidence is set to grow.

In her words, it will increase prior to and throughout August 2022 and is expected to decline in late August-September.

Earlier Kazinform reported that COVID-19 incidence had spiked 2,5-fold in Kazakhstan in the past week.